Enovix Corporation [ENVX] is 11.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.10 during the day while it closed the day at $13.85. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Enovix President and CEO Dr. Raj Talluri Receives Executive of the Year BIG Award for Business.

Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix.

Enovix Corporation stock has also loss -1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENVX stock has inclined by 17.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.44% and gained 11.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ENVX stock reached $2.32 billion, with 157.46 million shares outstanding and 136.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, ENVX reached a trading volume of 3889635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1708.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

ENVX stock trade performance evaluation

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovix Corporation [ENVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2048.66 and a Gross Margin at -274.70. Enovix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.34.

Return on Total Capital for ENVX is now -36.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ENVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] managed to generate an average of -$154,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.51 and a Current Ratio set at 8.52.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.