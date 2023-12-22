Dow Inc [DOW] moved up 0.71: Why It’s Important

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] jumped around 0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.97 at the close of the session, up 0.71%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Decarbonization: The Key To Transform and Grow the Cable Industry.

We have set ambitious sustainability targets, and we are committed to helping accelerate the global sustainable energy transition and transform the future of our industry for a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

The energy industry is undergoing a drastic change in the way it operates due to an ever-growing demand for renewables and low-carbon solutions to achieve net zero by 2050. Our teams across the globe are working on accelerating investments in transformative next-generation technologies to quickly transition towards energy efficiency in the power transmission market. Thanks to our variety of solutions in the cable industry, we help our customers and value chain partners to decarbonize and grow.

Dow Inc stock is now 9.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOW Stock saw the intraday high of $55.20 and lowest of $54.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.88, which means current price is +16.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 2653429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $55.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 11.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.71, while it was recorded at 54.59 for the last single week of trading, and 52.55 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Dow Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.64. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc [DOW] managed to generate an average of $120,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc [DOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to -10.72%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc [DOW]

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.