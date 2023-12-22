Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $91.23 billion, up 87.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] gained 4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $75.32 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dell Technologies Announces Pricing Terms for Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

Dell Technologies Inc. (“Dell Technologies”) (NYSE:DELL) today announced the pricing terms of the previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) by Dell Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Dell”). Dell expects to accept for purchase $350,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 3.450% Senior Notes due 2051 and $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Tender Deadline referenced below from the registered holders (collectively, the “Holders”) thereof. Subject to the previously announced amended combined tender sub-cap with respect to the 3.450% Senior Notes due 2051 and the 3.375% Senior Notes due 2041 of $350.0 million (the “Amended 2051-2041 Tender Sub-Cap”), the Offers and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”) set forth in the table below are as described in the Offer to Purchase dated December 4, 2023, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The “Total Consideration” for each series per $1,000 principal amount of the debt securities identified in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities” and each referred to as a “series” of Securities) validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers was determined by reference to the applicable fixed spread over the yield to maturity based on the bid side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security, in each case as set forth in the table below, and is payable to Holders of the Securities who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Securities at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 15, 2023 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) and whose Securities are accepted for purchase by Dell. The Reference Yields (as determined pursuant to the Offer to Purchase) listed in the table were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, December 18, 2023 (such time and date, the “Price Determination Date”), by the dealer managers identified below. The Total Consideration for each series of Securities includes an early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such Holders and accepted for purchase by Dell.

Dell Technologies Inc represents 711.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.60 billion with the latest information. DELL stock price has been found in the range of $73.39 to $75.395.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 4205569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $80.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.59, while it was recorded at 73.25 for the last single week of trading, and 56.62 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] managed to generate an average of $18,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.