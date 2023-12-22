Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] Revenue clocked in at $15.20 billion, down -6.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.35. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Con Edison Executives to Attend Investor Conferences During the Week of December 4 to 8, 2023.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (“Con Edison”) (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors at a series of conferences the week of December 4 to 8, 2023. The company is making the presentation material available for viewing on its website.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2483578 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.63%.

The market cap for ED stock reached $30.85 billion, with 355.00 million shares outstanding and 344.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 2483578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $87.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has ED stock performed recently?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.84, while it was recorded at 90.28 for the last single week of trading, and 92.22 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. go to 5.66%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]

The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.