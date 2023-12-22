Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] is -98.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] traded at a low on 12/21/23, posting a -23.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Connexa Upgrades Consumer Response Experience for its Slinger Bag Brand in the US market.

Significant improvements experienced in first month.Response times reduced by 1000%Customer Satisfaction improves 12%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6509188 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stands at 23.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.51%.

The market cap for CNXA stock reached $0.58 million, with 3.44 million shares outstanding and 3.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 6509188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

How has CNXA stock performed recently?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.30. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -59.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.82 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6659, while it was recorded at 0.1973 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6428 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.30 and a Gross Margin at -30.23. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -254.74.

Return on Total Capital for CNXA is now -127.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -363.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] managed to generate an average of -$2,808,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Insider trade positions for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]

The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.