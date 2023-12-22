Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] is 38.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [NYSE: SID] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.67. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM that Announcement of Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All 2026 Notes by CSN Resources S.A.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announced today that the cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for any and all of its outstanding US$300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) (144A CUSIP / ISIN: 12644VAC2 / US12644VAC28 and Regulation S CUSIP / ISIN: L21779AD2 / USL21779AD28), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$117,021,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CSN Resources expects to accept and make payment for all validly tendered Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time on December 8, 2023.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock has also gained 3.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SID stock has inclined by 51.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.43% and gained 38.19% year-on date.

The market cap for SID stock reached $4.87 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, SID reached a trading volume of 2599028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.09 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.