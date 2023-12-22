Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] moved up 2.33: Why It’s Important

Cinemark Holdings Inc [NYSE: CNK] closed the trading session at $14.47 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.8699, while the highest price level was $14.575. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM that The Met: Live in HD 2023-24 season continues with live transmission of Verdi’s Nabucco on Saturday, January 6, presented by Fathom Events.

Renowned international cast features Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, Georgian baritone George Gagnidze, and South Korean tenor SeokJong Baek in his Met debut.

The Live in HD transmission to be hosted by Grammy Award–winning American soprano Angel Blue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.09 percent and weekly performance of -5.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CNK reached to a volume of 2692959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $19.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.19, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.10 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,427.40. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,205.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$14,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Cinemark Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.