CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $85

CF Industries Holdings Inc [NYSE: CF] gained 2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $79.83 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

BMO 2023 Growth & ESG Conference at 4:00 pm ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

CF Industries Holdings Inc represents 195.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.25 billion with the latest information. CF stock price has been found in the range of $77.00 to $80.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 2761350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $88.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.18.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.93, while it was recorded at 77.87 for the last single week of trading, and 75.77 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.18 and a Current Ratio set at 4.52.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.