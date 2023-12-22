Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $250

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $290.73 during the day while it closed the day at $290.07. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Caterpillar Successfully Demonstrates to Newmont its Expanding Portfolio of Sustainable Underground Solutions and Technologies.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric prototype underground mining truck, growing its portfolio of battery electric and semi-autonomous technology for underground mining applications. The demonstration for Newmont and other industry leaders, at the company’s proving ground in Tasmania, Australia, comes on the heels of the 793 battery electric prototype surface mining truck, which was unveiled in November of 2022.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Caterpillar developed its first battery electric prototype underground mining truck with voice of customer input and support from Newmont Corporation. The companies are collaborating to achieve Newmont’s vision of a fully connected, automated, zero carbon emitting, end-to-end mining system.

Caterpillar Inc. stock has also gained 1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAT stock has inclined by 6.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.73% and gained 21.08% year-on date.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $147.67 billion, with 516.35 million shares outstanding and 508.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3209027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $266.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.01 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 254.33, while it was recorded at 288.84 for the last single week of trading, and 247.83 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.66%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.