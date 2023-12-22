Carnival plc ADR [CUK] is 143.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival plc ADR [NYSE: CUK] traded at a high on 12/21/23, posting a 5.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.49. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM that CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR REVENUES WITH CONTINUED STRONG BOOKINGS AND EARNINGS MOMENTUM.

Tracking ahead of SEA Change targets.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings and provides an outlook for the full year and first quarter 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3194837 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival plc ADR stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $2.56 billion, with 146.26 million shares outstanding and 146.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3194837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival plc ADR [CUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUK shares is $18.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival plc ADR is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.59.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival plc ADR [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 36.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for Carnival plc ADR [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 16.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

Carnival plc ADR [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival plc ADR [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival plc ADR [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Earnings analysis for Carnival plc ADR [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival plc ADR go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival plc ADR [CUK]

The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.