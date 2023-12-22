Bumble Inc [BMBL] moved down -0.20: Why It’s Important

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] closed the trading session at $14.92 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.63, while the highest price level was $15.24. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM that Bumble For Friends Adds “Plans” and AI-powered Conversation Starters to Make it Easier to Connect with Friends.

Bumble For Friends, an app for making friends nearby with shared interests, adds two notable updates – AI-generated conversation starters and Plans – to get offline and make local friends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.12 percent and weekly performance of -1.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 2542515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bumble Inc [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.97.

BMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Bumble Inc [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.44 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.90 and a Gross Margin at +62.46. Bumble Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for BMBL is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.43. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bumble Inc [BMBL] managed to generate an average of -$83,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Bumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BMBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.