BTIG Research lifts Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [NYSE: HLX] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.82 during the day while it closed the day at $10.81. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM that Pickering Energy Partners Acted as Co-Manager to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.

Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a Co-Manager on the $300,000,000 offering of 9.750% senior notes due 2029 for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) which closed on December 1, 2023.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stock has also gained 5.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLX stock has declined by -3.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.99% and gained 46.48% year-on date.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $1.63 billion, with 151.94 million shares outstanding and 141.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 3372743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.97. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] managed to generate an average of -$38,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.