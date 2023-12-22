BorgWarner Inc [BWA] Is Currently -1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BorgWarner Inc [NYSE: BWA] price plunged by -1.27 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Josef Newgarden Becomes 110th Addition to Borg-Warner Trophy® Highlighting 2023 Indianapolis 500 Victory.

Josef Newgarden’s sculpted face was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Marks the 110th driver’s face to be affixed onto the trophy.

The one-year BWA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.1. The average equity rating for BWA stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BorgWarner Inc [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $43.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

BWA Stock Performance Analysis:

BorgWarner Inc [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for BorgWarner Inc [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 35.14 for the last single week of trading, and 42.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BorgWarner Inc Fundamentals:

BorgWarner Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

BWA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc go to 11.00%.

BorgWarner Inc [BWA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BWA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BWA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.