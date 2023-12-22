BofA Securities lifts FibroGen Inc [FGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FibroGen Inc [NASDAQ: FGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.95%. The company report on December 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM that FibroGen Presents Data from Phase 3 MATTERHORN Trial of Roxadustat in Patients with Anemia of Lower Risk Transfusion-Dependent Myelodysplastic Syndromes at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

A post hoc analysis of patients with higher transfusion burden at baseline showed a larger percentage of patients achieved transfusion independence ≥ 56 days with roxadustat vs. placebo (36.1% vs 11.5%; p=0.047ǂ).

Dr. Moshe Mittelman’s presentation was selected for the “2024 Highlights of ASH”.

Over the last 12 months, FGEN stock dropped by -95.17%. The one-year FibroGen Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.0. The average equity rating for FGEN stock is currently 3.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.26 million, with 94.17 million shares outstanding and 91.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, FGEN stock reached a trading volume of 4136938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FibroGen Inc [FGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGEN shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

FGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

FibroGen Inc [FGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, FGEN shares gained by 41.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for FibroGen Inc [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5572, while it was recorded at 0.6403 for the last single week of trading, and 7.4413 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FibroGen Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FibroGen Inc [FGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.90 and a Gross Margin at +85.59. FibroGen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -208.66.

Return on Total Capital for FGEN is now -133.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -312.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.44. Additionally, FGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FibroGen Inc [FGEN] managed to generate an average of -$496,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.FibroGen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

FibroGen Inc [FGEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

