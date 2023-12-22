Astria Therapeutics Inc [ATXS] Stock trading around $6.23 per share: What’s Next?

Astria Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATXS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.80%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, granted stock options to purchase 52,000 shares of Astria’s common stock on December 1, 2023 under Astria’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Astria.

The options were granted as an inducement material to two employees entering into employment with Astria in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $4.75, which is equal to the closing price of Astria’s common stock on December 1, 2023 (the “Grant Date”), and will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment start date (which preceded the Grant Date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly on a ratable basis over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Astria on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

Over the last 12 months, ATXS stock dropped by -47.25%. The one-year Astria Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.13. The average equity rating for ATXS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $226.15 million, with 36.30 million shares outstanding and 34.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.66K shares, ATXS stock reached a trading volume of 4892676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astria Therapeutics Inc [ATXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATXS shares is $20.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Astria Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astria Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

ATXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Astria Therapeutics Inc [ATXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, ATXS shares gained by 36.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Astria Therapeutics Inc [ATXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astria Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATXS is now -31.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astria Therapeutics Inc [ATXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, ATXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astria Therapeutics Inc [ATXS] managed to generate an average of -$1,234,143 per employee.Astria Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.41 and a Current Ratio set at 20.41.

Astria Therapeutics Inc [ATXS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATXS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATXS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.