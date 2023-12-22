Asset Entities Inc [ASST] moved up 45.05: Why It’s Important

Asset Entities Inc [NASDAQ: ASST] closed the trading session at $0.66 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.42, while the highest price level was $0.69. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Asset Entities Inc. Announces the Expected Launch In Early 2024 of V2 of its Stripe-Verified Ternary Digital Community Payment Processing Platform.

Upon its highly anticipated launch in early 2024, Ternary V2 will provide additional cutting-edge customer relations management (CRM) tools allowing community owners the ability to scale, manage, and transact payments all in a single platform. The platform is intended to solve diverse problems in the Creator Economy, the modern economic landscape where creators leverage digital platforms and technology to produce and distribute content that promotes products and services directly to their audience.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.41 percent and weekly performance of 52.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 100.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ASST reached to a volume of 3092291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asset Entities Inc [ASST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asset Entities Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

ASST stock trade performance evaluation

Asset Entities Inc [ASST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.39. With this latest performance, ASST shares gained by 100.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Asset Entities Inc [ASST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4606, while it was recorded at 0.4605 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9492 for the last 200 days.

Asset Entities Inc [ASST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asset Entities Inc [ASST] shares currently have an operating margin of -188.06. Asset Entities Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.06.

Return on Total Capital for ASST is now -298.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -305.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -196.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asset Entities Inc [ASST] managed to generate an average of -$92,179 per employee.Asset Entities Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.62 and a Current Ratio set at 30.62.

Asset Entities Inc [ASST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.