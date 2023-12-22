Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] moved up 10.99: Why It’s Important

Amarin Corp ADR [NASDAQ: AMRN] closed the trading session at $0.89 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.825, while the highest price level was $0.9293. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amarin to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 8th-11th, 2024; San Francisco, California).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.45 percent and weekly performance of 7.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, AMRN reached to a volume of 6340286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corp ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

AMRN stock trade performance evaluation

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, AMRN shares gained by 15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7661, while it was recorded at 0.8352 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0969 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.01 and a Gross Margin at +64.84. Amarin Corp ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$289,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Amarin Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corp ADR go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.