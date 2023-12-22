Affimed N.V. [AFMD] moved up 20.37: Why It’s Important

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] closed the trading session at $0.46 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.36, while the highest price level was $0.4765. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM that Affimed Announces Positive Data for AFM24 in Combination with the PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Atezolizumab in Heavily Pre-treated EGFR-Wildtype Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients.

Data update from AFM24-102 Phase 1/2a combination study includes 15 heavily pre-treated patients from the EGFR-wildtype non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) expansion cohort.

Responses observed in 4 of 15 patients, including 1 confirmed partial response (PR), 1 unconfirmed complete response (CR) awaiting confirmation, 2 unconfirmed PRs awaiting confirmation; an additional 7 of 15 patients exhibiting stable disease (SD) leading to a disease control rate of 73%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.31 percent and weekly performance of 13.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 846.38K shares, AFMD reached to a volume of 2643327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

AFMD stock trade performance evaluation

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.30. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3969, while it was recorded at 0.4040 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6042 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -216.52. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.98.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -52.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.89. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$396,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Institutional Ownership

