why Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $163.89

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 1.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $168.50 at the close of the session, up 0.65%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that TI expands low-power GaN portfolio, enabling AC/DC power adapters to shrink 50%.

• Engineers can develop AC/DC solutions that are half the size and achieve >95% system efficiency, simplifying thermal design.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

• New GaN devices are compatible with the most common topologies in AC/DC power conversion.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4379372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $163.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 92.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.22.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.66, while it was recorded at 167.03 for the last single week of trading, and 166.84 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.69.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.