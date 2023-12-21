why SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] closed the trading session at $0.46. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SeaStar Medical Forms Scientific Advisory Board of World-Renowned Pediatric and Adult Clinical Experts.

The SAB is comprised of world-renowned international pediatric and adult clinical experts including nephrologists, critical care intensivists and translational scientists who will advise on the Company’s technology capabilities, share insights on emerging trends in healthcare, and advise on the Company’s critical care and acute kidney injury (AKI) clinical development programs.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.81 percent and weekly performance of -4.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 146.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.86M shares, ICU reached to a volume of 2990526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ICU stock trade performance evaluation

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, ICU shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6193, while it was recorded at 0.4707 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8513 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.