why Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $122.11

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] closed the trading session at $127.86. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Paychex, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call for December 21, 2023.

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended November 30, 2023. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, President and CEO, and Bob Schrader, Senior Vice President and CFO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.64 percent and weekly performance of -0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, PAYX reached to a volume of 2648175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $122.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.68, while it was recorded at 127.61 for the last single week of trading, and 115.49 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 8.52%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.