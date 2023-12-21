why Olo Inc [OLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Olo Inc [NYSE: OLO] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.50. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Waffle House Partners with Olo to Lead First Brand-Wide Digital Investment.

American dining staple to roll out Olo’s Order and Pay products across all 1,950+ locations.

Waffle House selected Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, to power digital ordering and payment across all of its locations nationwide. Marking the iconic restaurant brand’s first significant investment in digital, Waffle House will leverage Order, Pay—including Borderless accounts—and Expo to streamline ordering and simplify payments for both guests and employees at scale.

Olo Inc stock has also loss -6.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLO stock has declined by -8.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.91% and lost -12.00% year-on date.

The market cap for OLO stock reached $902.99 million, with 105.05 million shares outstanding and 104.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, OLO reached a trading volume of 2488917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olo Inc [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Olo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

OLO stock trade performance evaluation

Olo Inc [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, OLO shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Olo Inc [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.53 for the last 200 days.

Olo Inc [OLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Olo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.05 and a Current Ratio set at 7.05.

Olo Inc [OLO]: Institutional Ownership

