why Leslies Inc [LESL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.89

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] slipped around -0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.45 at the close of the session, down -3.73%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

Steven L. Ortega Will Retire at Leslie’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

John Strain Assumes Role of Lead Independent Director and Named Chairman-Elect.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 2909444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslies Inc [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslies Inc [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings analysis for Leslies Inc [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Leslies Inc [LESL]

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.