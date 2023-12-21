why Herbalife Ltd [HLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.30

Herbalife Ltd [NYSE: HLF] loss -1.64% or -0.25 points to close at $14.97 with a heavy trading volume of 2567262 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Herbalife Introduces Array of New Wellness Products Tailored to Needs of Consumers in Asia Pacific.

Herbalife, a global health and wellness company, today announced that during the year to date it has launched 20 unique products (43 product SKUs) in Asia Pacific markets, including formulations specially tailored to the needs of local consumers.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The launch of these new products underscores Herbalife’s focus on science-based innovation, and diversifying the existing range targeting weight management, daily nutrition supplementation, fitness and performance, and skin and body care, to meet shifting consumer demands.

The daily chart for HLF points out that the company has recorded 17.32% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, HLF reached to a volume of 2567262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Herbalife Ltd [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for HLF stock

Herbalife Ltd [HLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, HLF shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Herbalife Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd go to -0.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Herbalife Ltd [HLF]

The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.