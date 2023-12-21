why HashiCorp Inc [HCP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.60

HashiCorp Inc [NASDAQ: HCP] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.70 at the close of the session, down -0.42%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM that Google Cloud and Hashicorp Extend Partnership to Advance Product Offerings with Generative AI.

HashiCorp and Google Cloud will launch new product capabilities powered by Vertex AI and add support for Duet AI to help enhance automation workflows for developers.

Google Cloud and HashiCorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCP) today announced an expansion of their partnership to build and deliver functional generative AI to enhance automation and accelerate the cloud transformation efforts of their mutual customers. The two companies will work together to launch new AI-powered features across HashiCorp’s product suite, built using Vertex AI.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, HCP reached a trading volume of 2791387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HashiCorp Inc [HCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

How has HCP stock performed recently?

HashiCorp Inc [HCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, HCP shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.28, while it was recorded at 22.72 for the last single week of trading, and 26.37 for the last 200 days.

HashiCorp Inc [HCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HashiCorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.89.

Insider trade positions for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]

