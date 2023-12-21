why Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.83

Harmonic, Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.02%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Harmonic to Participate in Upcoming December 2023 Investor Conferences.

­ Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Walter Jankovic, CFO of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on December 4 at 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET and investor meetings throughout the day, and investor meetings at the Barclays 2023 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on December 7.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Harmonic’s website at investor.harmonicinc.com. An archived webcast will remain posted on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, HLIT stock dropped by -11.00%. The one-year Harmonic, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.35. The average equity rating for HLIT stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.33 billion, with 109.87 million shares outstanding and 109.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, HLIT stock reached a trading volume of 2712775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Harmonic, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic, Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLIT in the course of the last twelve months was 106.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

HLIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 11.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmonic, Inc. Fundamentals:

Harmonic, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HLIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic, Inc. go to 38.90%.

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.