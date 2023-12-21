why Gen Digital Inc [GEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.89

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.79. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM that How To Make Sustainability Part of Your Holiday Season.

Gen

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2572961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gen Digital Inc stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for GEN stock reached $14.60 billion, with 640.00 million shares outstanding and 582.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 2572961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gen Digital Inc [GEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

How has GEN stock performed recently?

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.16 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.76, while it was recorded at 23.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.62 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Earnings analysis for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 12.55%.

Insider trade positions for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.