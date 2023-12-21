why Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.87

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.96. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2696266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Fuels Inc stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $1.12 billion, with 157.68 million shares outstanding and 157.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 2696266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.49 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

