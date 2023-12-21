why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.64

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.60. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM that AEO Inc. Announces 25% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly cash dividend by 25%. The Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 on December 13, 2023, payable on January 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024.

“I am pleased to announce a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting improved fundamentals and free cash flow over the course of 2023. This underscores the strength of our balance sheet and confidence in our strategic direction as we enter 2024. We remain committed to delivering sustained profitable growth and returns to our shareholders,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2824785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $4.07 billion, with 195.06 million shares outstanding and 181.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 2824785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $18.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.63, while it was recorded at 20.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 18.42%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.