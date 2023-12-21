why Albemarle Corp. [ALB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $183.85

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] closed the trading session at $142.53. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Cynthia Lima has been promoted to senior vice president, chief external affairs and communications officer.

“We operate in an increasingly interconnected world, where our ability to engage with key stakeholders and the communities where we live and work is critical to our success,” said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. “Cynthia’s leadership in navigating complex global issues across our footprint is evident today and will be increasingly valued as Albemarle continues to grow.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, ALB reached to a volume of 2613999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $183.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 7.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 35.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.98, while it was recorded at 146.06 for the last single week of trading, and 184.91 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to -8.76%.

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.