WestRock Co [WRK] gain 22.07% so far this year. What now?

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $42.92. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM that WestRock and ENGIE Sign Agreement to Add Renewable Energy to U.S. Grid.

Texas-based solar projects to support WestRock’s pursuit of science-based targets for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK), a leader in sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions, today announced it has entered into two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), a subsidiary of ENGIE S.A. and global leader in the net zero energy transition. The VPPAs are designed to add renewable energy to the U.S. energy grid and mark a step forward in WestRock’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

WestRock Co stock has also gained 2.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WRK stock has inclined by 22.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.39% and gained 22.07% year-on date.

The market cap for WRK stock reached $11.01 billion, with 256.40 million shares outstanding and 252.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 2826977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $41.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

WRK stock trade performance evaluation

WestRock Co [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 16.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.36, while it was recorded at 42.94 for the last single week of trading, and 32.78 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Co [WRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

WestRock Co [WRK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.