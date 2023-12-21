Wells Fargo slashes price target on TC Energy Corporation [TRP] – find out why.

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] slipped around -0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.17 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM that TC Energy updates growth outlook, reinforces balance sheet discipline and highlights South Bow spinoff benefits at 2023 Investor Day.

2023 comparable EBITDA(1) now expected to be ~8 per cent higher than 2022.

2024 comparable EBITDA outlook expected to be ~5 to 7 per cent higher than 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, TRP reached a trading volume of 1780725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $38.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has TRP stock performed recently?

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.45, while it was recorded at 39.11 for the last single week of trading, and 38.00 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to -2.80%.

Insider trade positions for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.