Wedbush lifts Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cogent Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: COGT] traded at a high on Wednesday,, posting a 1.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.16. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:55 AM that Cogent Biosciences Announces Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 APEX Trial Evaluating Bezuclastinib in Patients with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM).

56% ORR in TKI-naïve patients, including 86% ORR by PPR criteria and 100% ORR in APEX patients treated at 100 mg BID with exposures consistent with go-forward dose.

Nearly all patients achieved at least 50% improvement in key biomarkers of disease burden: serum tryptase reduction (94%), KIT D816V VAF reduction (93%), and bone marrow mast cell burden (97%).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2846198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cogent Biosciences Inc stands at 11.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.67%.

The market cap for COGT stock reached $444.38 million, with 69.89 million shares outstanding and 69.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, COGT reached a trading volume of 2846198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COGT shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Cogent Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cogent Biosciences Inc is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

How has COGT stock performed recently?

Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.48. With this latest performance, COGT shares dropped by -31.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cogent Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.24 and a Current Ratio set at 8.24.

Insider trade positions for Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]

