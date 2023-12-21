WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] Revenue clocked in at $9.23 billion, down -12.77% YTD: What’s Next?

WEC Energy Group Inc [NYSE: WEC] plunged by -$1.47 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $81.79. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM that WEC Energy Group announces plan to increase dividend by 7 percent.

The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today announced that it is planning to raise the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 83.50 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024. This would represent an increase of 5.5 cents per share, or 7 percent.

The directors expect to declare the new dividend at their regularly scheduled meeting in January. The dividend — which would be equivalent to an annual rate of $3.34 per share — would be payable March 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2024.

WEC Energy Group Inc stock has also loss -5.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEC stock has declined by -5.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.39% and lost -12.77% year-on date.

The market cap for WEC stock reached $25.80 billion, with 315.43 million shares outstanding and 314.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, WEC reached a trading volume of 2831748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $88.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEC in the course of the last twelve months was 84.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, WEC shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.58, while it was recorded at 82.90 for the last single week of trading, and 87.76 for the last 200 days.

WEC Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc go to 5.45%.

