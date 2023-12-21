Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ST Microelectronics [STM]. What else is Wall St. saying

ST Microelectronics [NYSE: STM] plunged by -$1.35 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $49.08. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Dec 11, 2023 to Dec 15, 2023.

ST Microelectronics stock has also gained 0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STM stock has inclined by 15.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.27% and gained 37.98% year-on date.

The market cap for STM stock reached $44.37 billion, with 903.98 million shares outstanding and 903.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 2721566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ST Microelectronics [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $55.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ST Microelectronics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ST Microelectronics is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.17.

STM stock trade performance evaluation

ST Microelectronics [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for ST Microelectronics [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.22, while it was recorded at 50.00 for the last single week of trading, and 46.46 for the last 200 days.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ST Microelectronics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.17 and a Current Ratio set at 2.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ST Microelectronics [STM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST Microelectronics go to 5.00%.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.