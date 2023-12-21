Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ball Corp. [BALL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ball Corp. [NYSE: BALL] slipped around -1.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $55.70 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM that NASA Selects Ball Aerospace for ECCCO Mission Concept Study.

Ball Aerospace was selected to conduct a Phase A study for NASA’s proposed Extreme ultraviolet Coronal Mass Ejection and Coronal Connectivity Observatory (ECCCO), a mission that would provide astronomers with a better understanding of the sun’s coronal structure and its relationship with solar wind and eruptive events.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The proposed mission would use a wide-field extreme ultraviolet (EUV) imager (ECCCO-I) and a pair of imaging EUV spectrographs (ECCCO-S) to provide the first continuous, high-contrast observations of the middle corona, the outermost layer of the sun’s atmosphere. While there is instrumentation in place to observe the inner and outer corona, the middle corona — and how eruptive phenomena shape within it — remains largely a mystery for researchers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, BALL reached a trading volume of 2876189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ball Corp. [BALL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $57.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ball Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corp. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BALL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

How has BALL stock performed recently?

Ball Corp. [BALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Ball Corp. [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.41, while it was recorded at 57.62 for the last single week of trading, and 53.30 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corp. [BALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ball Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corp. [BALL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corp. go to 3.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corp. [BALL]

The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.