Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

AMGEN Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] closed the trading session at $275.18. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMGEN ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION.

James Bradner, M.D., Joins as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Scientific Officer.

David M. Reese, M.D., Named Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.77 percent and weekly performance of -2.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 2530385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $283.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AMGEN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMGEN Inc. is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.56.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.74, while it was recorded at 276.17 for the last single week of trading, and 248.88 for the last 200 days.

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AMGEN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGEN Inc. go to 5.28%.

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.