Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [NYSE: ZBH] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $120.00 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Zimmer Biomet to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET).

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ZBH reached a trading volume of 3196878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $129.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 38.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has ZBH stock performed recently?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.58, while it was recorded at 119.20 for the last single week of trading, and 124.94 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Earnings analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc go to 6.93%.

Insider trade positions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]

The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZBH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.