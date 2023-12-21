Wall Street Analyst Initiated Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: MAXN] slipped around -0.83 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.53 at the close of the session, down -13.05%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Maxeon Solar Technologies Initiates TOPCon Patent Infringement Investigation.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that it has initiated an investigation of several companies for infringement of Maxeon patents pertaining to TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell technology in the United States. Several companies have announced plans to import into the United States or manufacture in the United States solar panels that utilize TOPCon solar cells. In response, Maxeon has begun actively monitoring the United States market for the presence of potentially infringing products.

The innovations behind Maxeon IBC, Shingled Hypercell, and TOPCon technologies are protected by a patent portfolio of over 1,600 granted patents and over 360 pending patent applications in the United States of America, China, Australia, Japan, Korea, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, MAXN reached a trading volume of 3254433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

How has MAXN stock performed recently?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.74. With this latest performance, MAXN shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 18.98 for the last 200 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Insider trade positions for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]

The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.