Wall Street Analyst Initiated Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.77. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment to Develop American Girl Feature Film with Lindsey Anderson Beer.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment today announced plans to develop a live-action feature film based on the American Girl doll line. American Girl will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment (Twilight, The Maze Runner, The Fault in Our Stars). Lindsey Anderson Beer (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) is attached to write the screenplay and produce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213823833/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3189812 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mattel, Inc. stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $6.63 billion, with 354.40 million shares outstanding and 350.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 3189812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel, Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 19.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.40 for the last 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.5% of the company's stock, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.