Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [NYSE: PXD] plunged by -$4.46 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $227.02. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM that Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Pioneer reported third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.3 billion, or $5.41 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the third quarter was $1.4 billion, or $5.83 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $2.1 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PXD stock has inclined by 2.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.63% and gained 3.72% year-on date.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $52.97 billion, with 236.04 million shares outstanding and 231.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 2630849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $255.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.23, while it was recorded at 228.58 for the last single week of trading, and 221.46 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. go to -4.00%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PXD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.