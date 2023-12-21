Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]. What else is Wall St. saying

BILL Holdings Inc [NYSE: BILL] price plunged by -3.08 percent to reach at -$2.57. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:55 AM that BILL Unveils New Features for BILL Spend & Expense to Enhance Visibility and Control of Business Finances for SMBs and Accountants.

Innovative capabilities empower businesses with efficiency, time-savings, and customizable control delivered in one spend and expense management solution.

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced new features for its Spend & Expense solution, formerly known as Divvy, to help SMBs and accounting firms gain even greater visibility and control of their business finances. The latest capabilities, complete with a budgets interface redesign, include additional ways to customize spend target limits, consolidate controls to manage spend easier, and group budgets to streamline management of multiple budgets.

The one-year BILL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.04. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $80.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 44.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 25.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.27, while it was recorded at 79.02 for the last single week of trading, and 95.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BILL Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

BILL Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

BILL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL Holdings Inc go to 13.36%.

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BILL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.