Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Is Currently -1.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] price plunged by -1.03 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vornado Declares Common Dividend of $.30 Per Share.

Vornado anticipates that its common share dividend policy for 2024 will be to pay one common share dividend in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The one-year VNO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.49. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 32.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.43, while it was recorded at 30.49 for the last single week of trading, and 19.51 for the last 200 days.

VNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.