Vistra Corp [VST] Stock trading around $37.61 per share: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $37.61 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:47 PM that Vistra Prices Upsized Private Offerings of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes and $350 Million of Senior Notes; Upsizes Cash Tender Offers to $750 Million.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) (the “Company” or “Vistra”) announced today the pricing of upsized private offerings of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.950% senior secured notes due 2033, which form a part of the same series of the Issuer’s (as defined below) outstanding 6.950% Senior Secured Notes due 2033 issued on September 26, 2023, at a price to the public of 102.177% of their face value (the “Secured Notes”) in a private offering (the “Secured Offering”) and $350 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% senior unsecured notes due 2031, which form a part of the same series of the Issuer’s outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2031 issued on September 26, 2023, at a price to the public of 102.00% of their face value (the “Unsecured Notes” and, together with the Secured Notes, the “New Notes”) in a concurrent private offering (the “Unsecured Offering” and, together with the Secured Offering, the “Offerings”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Secured Notes will be senior, secured obligations of Vistra Operations Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Issuer”), and the Unsecured Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Issuer. The Secured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 6.950% per annum and the Unsecured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 7.750% per annum. The New Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the Issuer’s current and future subsidiaries that also guarantee the Issuer’s Credit Agreement, dated as of October 3, 2016 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”), by and among the Issuer, as borrower, Vistra Intermediate Company LLC, the guarantors party thereto, Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch (as successor to Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch), as administrative and collateral agent, various lenders and letter of credit issuers party thereto, and the other parties named therein. The Secured Notes will be secured by a first-priority security interest in the same collateral that is pledged for the benefit of the lenders under the Issuer’s Credit Agreement and certain other agreements, which consists of a substantial portion of the property, assets and rights owned by the Issuer and the subsidiary guarantors as well as the stock of the Issuer. The collateral securing the Secured Notes will be released if the Issuer’s senior, unsecured long-term debt securities obtain an investment grade rating from two out of the three rating agencies, subject to reversion if such rating agencies withdraw the investment grade rating of the Issuer’s senior, unsecured long-term debt securities or downgrade such rating below investment grade.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offerings together with cash on hand (i) to fund the cash tender offers announced by the Company earlier today (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase a portion of the Issuer’s outstanding 3.55% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 up to an aggregate principal amount that will not result in an upsized aggregate purchase price that exceeds $750,000,000 (subject to increase or decrease by the Issuer), (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the Offerings and the Tender Offers and (iii) to use the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 3122888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vistra Corp [VST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $41.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 6.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

How has VST stock performed recently?

Vistra Corp [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.76, while it was recorded at 37.65 for the last single week of trading, and 29.04 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp [VST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Insider trade positions for Vistra Corp [VST]

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.