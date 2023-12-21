Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $235

Union Pacific Corp. [NYSE: UNP] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $237.84 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Union Pacific Appoints John Tien to Board of Directors.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today announced the appointment of John Tien to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Tien most recently served as deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the first Asian American to ever hold the position, from 2021 until his retirement in July 2023. During his tenure, Tien served as the department’s chief operating officer, responsible for operations, technology, budget, personnel, risk management, customer service and facilities and infrastructure. He oversaw a multi-billion-dollar budget, facilities in all 50 states and more than 3,000 personnel stationed overseas in more than 75 countries. Upon his retirement, Tien received the department’s highest honor bestowed on a civilian, the DHS Distinguished Public Service Medal.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2695108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $242.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corp. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.20, while it was recorded at 241.29 for the last single week of trading, and 209.60 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corp. go to 6.36%.

The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.