UBS slashes price target on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] – find out why.

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.63%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM that AMH Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Raises Full Year 2023 Core FFO per Share and Unit Guidance.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the “Company”), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AMH stock rose by 17.49%. The one-year American Homes 4 Rent stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.76. The average equity rating for AMH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.89 billion, with 352.88 million shares outstanding and 332.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, AMH stock reached a trading volume of 2755314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $38.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.49.

AMH Stock Performance Analysis:

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, AMH shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.97, while it was recorded at 35.94 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

AMH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.