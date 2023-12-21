UBS lifts NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] loss -1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $49.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced today the early results of its previously announced offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) up to $620 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 3.875% senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”), 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”), and 3.375% senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and, collectively with the 2032 Notes and the 2031 Notes, the “Notes”). The Maximum Tender Amount is subject to order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Level”) and proration arrangements as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 6, 2023 (as amended by the press release dated November 20, 2023, the “Offer to Purchase”).

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent (the “Tender and Information Agent”), $681.4 million aggregate principal amount of the 2032 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (the “Tendered 2032 Notes”) on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”). Because the Tendered 2032 Notes exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, NRG expects to accept the Maximum Tender Amount of the Tendered 2032 Notes (which represents a proration factor of approximately 91%) for purchase and none of the 2031 notes or the 2029 notes will be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. Although the Tenders Offers are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 6, 2023 (the “Expiration Date”), because the Tender Offer was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Date, NRG does not expect to accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date. Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase will be promptly returned to the tendering holders as described in the Offer to Purchase.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 2415516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.43, while it was recorded at 49.14 for the last single week of trading, and 38.10 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.