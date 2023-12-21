Twilio Inc [TWLO] Stock trading around $74.95 per share: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] price plunged by -3.73 percent to reach at -$2.9. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Twilio and Jack Henry Shape the Future of Financial Services with Personalized Experiences.

Twilio products across SMS and Account Security enable Jack Henry’s financial institution clients to better connect with their customers.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, and Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced Jack Henry is leveraging a suite of Twilio products to enable banks and credit unions to better communicate and engage with their customers across digital channels.

The one-year TWLO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.29. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $69.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 113.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.04 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.38, while it was recorded at 76.16 for the last single week of trading, and 61.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc Fundamentals:

Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.24.

Twilio Inc [TWLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.