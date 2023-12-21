Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. lifts Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Darling Ingredients Inc [NYSE: DAR] price plunged by -3.50 percent to reach at -$1.77. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Darling Ingredients Again Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2024, ranking #129 of 600 companies headquartered in the United States and #13 of 48 companies within the Consumer Goods industry, as assessed by Newsweek and Statista Inc. The company consistently improved its ranking in recent years, moving up the list by more than 60 spots, compared to #191 in 2023 and more than 300 spots compared to #433 in 2022. The Newsweek rankings take a holistic view of corporate responsibility, considering all three pillars of ESG: Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.

“At Darling Ingredients, sustainability is not just a concept, it is the driving force of our business,” said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. “Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, and we are continuously exploring innovative ways to maximize resources and contribute toward a more circular economy.”.

The one-year DAR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.31. The average equity rating for DAR stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

DAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.45, while it was recorded at 49.30 for the last single week of trading, and 56.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Darling Ingredients Inc Fundamentals:

Darling Ingredients Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

DAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc go to 10.00%.

