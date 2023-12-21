TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] is -68.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TPI Composites Inc [NASDAQ: TPIC] closed the trading session at $3.20. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TPI and Nordex Extend and Expand Contract in Türkiye.

“We are pleased to announce this expansion of our relationship with Nordex in Türkiye building on our strong collaboration over the past ten years and delivering cost-effective solutions to serve Nordex’s wider European market needs, including Türkiye,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.44 percent and weekly performance of 49.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, TPIC reached to a volume of 2579363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

TPIC stock trade performance evaluation

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.53. With this latest performance, TPIC shares gained by 24.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TPI Composites Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.